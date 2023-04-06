MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The expansion of NATO towards Russia's borders causes trouble and anxiety for the country's security, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Finland officially joined NATO, becoming the 31st member state of the alliance.

"NATO is expanding towards the borders of Russia, not Russia is approaching its military infrastructure to the borders of NATO. There is a movement in the opposite direction. This movement gives us trouble and worries for our safety," Peskov told reporters.