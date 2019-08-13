MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) NATO's F-18 fighter tried to approach Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's aircraft over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, but was kept off by Russia's Su-27 fighters.

Shoigu's jet was flying from Kaliningrad to Moscow escorted by two Su-27 fighter aircraft of the Russian Baltic Fleet.

Above the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, a NATO F-18 aircraft tried to approach the Russian minister's aircraft but the Su-27 pilots kept the fighter off, preventing it from flying close to Shoigu's jet.