NATO's F-18 Fighter Tries To Approach Shoigu's Aircraft Over Baltic Sea, Kept Off By Su-27

Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) NATO's F-18 fighter tried to approach Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's aircraft over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, but was kept off by Russia's Su-27 fighters.

Shoigu's jet was flying from Kaliningrad to Moscow escorted by two Su-27 fighter aircraft of the Russian Baltic Fleet.

Above the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, a NATO F-18 aircraft tried to approach the Russian minister's aircraft but the Su-27 pilots kept the fighter off, preventing it from flying close to Shoigu's jet.

More Stories From World

