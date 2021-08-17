(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO is currently focused on ensuring the safe departure of people, including Afghans who worked for the NATO mission, from Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO's focus right now is to ensure the safe departure of personnel from allied and partner countries, and of the Afghans who have helped us," Stoltenberg told a press conference.