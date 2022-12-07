UrduPoint.com

NATO's Further Expansion To Receive Compensatory Response From Russia - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) NATO's further expansion will receive a compensatory response from Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Every action has a reaction. Accordingly, the sharp deterioration in the security situation that has occurred in recent years could no longer be perceived without specific measures on our part.

And further expansion (of NATO) will receive an appropriate compensatory response from Russia," Ryabkov told reporters.

"Do the countries that are striving to join NATO need it, why do they need it, it is ultimately up to them. But we will draw conclusions for ourselves, as we have done so far," he said.

