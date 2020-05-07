UrduPoint.com
NATO's Growing Military Activity In Arctic Puts Regional Security At Risk- Russian Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

NATO's Growing Military Activity in Arctic Puts Regional Security at Risk- Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Some NATO member states' increased military activity in the Arctic does not contribute to maintaining security in the region, the Russian Embassy in Norway said on Thursday, commenting on the recent US-UK anti-submarine drills in the Norwegian Sea.

On May 1, the US sixth fleet conducted a joint naval anti-submarine warfare exercise with the United Kingdom in the Norwegian Sea. Four ships, the US submarine, and a reconnaissance Boeing P8-A aircraft participated in the drills.

"It is quite obvious that the buildup of similar military activity by a number of NATO countries in the Arctic does not contribute to the maintenance of general security, stability and predictability in the region," the Russian diplomatic mission told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK) and published on its Facebook.

The embassy noted that it was important to restore mutual trust and full-fledged military ties as well as to launch negotiations despite Washington's policy on dismantling the last elements of the arms control system.

