NATO's Increased Activities Forces Moscow To Build Up Non-Nuclear Deterrence - Shoigu

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The growing NATO activity near the Russian borders dictates the need to maintain the combat readiness of nuclear forces, increase the potential of non-nuclear deterrent forces, including equipping with precision weapons and effective means of destruction, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The difficult military-political situation in the world and the increased activity of NATO countries near the Russian borders dictate the need for further qualitative development of the Armed Forces," Shoigu said.

Among the priorities for the development of the Armed Forces, Shoigu named increasing their combat effectiveness, maintaining the combat readiness of nuclear forces and strengthening the potential of non-nuclear deterrent forces.

