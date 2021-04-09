UrduPoint.com
NATO's Increased Activity In Black Sea Complicates Security Situation - Russia's Grushko

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

NATO's Increased Activity in Black Sea Complicates Security Situation - Russia's Grushko

The increased activity of NATO in the Black Sea complicates security situation in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik, commenting on the passage of US warships through the Bosphorus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) The increased activity of NATO in the Black Sea complicates security situation in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik, commenting on the passage of US warships through the Bosphorus.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara of the passage of two warships through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea, where they would be stationed from April 14-15 to May 4-5.

"Increased NATO activity in the Black Sea is a factor that complicates the security situation in the Black Sea region," Grushko said.

Answering about contacts between Moscow and Ankara in connection with the passage of US ships into the Black Sea, the diplomat noted that "there are relevant mechanisms for notification."

More Stories From World

