MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) NATO uses electronic and computer intelligence to obtain data on how Russia is protecting critical information infrastructure, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told reporters.

"In order to obtain data on the methods used to protect Russian critical information infrastructure, the means of electronic and computer intelligence of NATO countries are actively used," Patrushev said after a meeting of the Security Council held on Friday, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the meeting, the Security Council approved the draft fundamentals of state policy in the field of security of critical cyberinfrastructure.