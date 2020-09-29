MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is set to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Tuesday, September 29.

According to the alliance, the meeting will take place at the NATO headquarter. A joint press conference will be held after the meeting.

Gakharia is going to be accompanied by Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.