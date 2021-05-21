UrduPoint.com
NATO's Joint Drills With Kiev Do Not Promote Donbas Crisis Settlement - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:10 PM

The increase in NATO's military activities in the Black Sea waters and the growing number of joint drills with Kiev certainly do not contribute to the Donbas crisis settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The increase in NATO's military activities in the Black Sea waters and the growing number of joint drills with Kiev certainly do not contribute to the Donbas crisis settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"Kiev's militarist plans match the buildup of NATO's military activities on the territory of Ukraine and in the Black Sea," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman noted that at the moment "the largest in the past 25 years" NATO exercises Defender Europe are ongoing, involving 28,000 servicemen from 27 countries.

This will be followed by a whole series of other drill: Cossack Mace, Silver Saber and Sea Breeze.

"In total, seven joint exercises with NATO countries are planned to be held on the Ukrainian territory this year, which means military maneuvers are held each 1.5 or two months. All this does not contribute to the internal Ukrainian settlement," Zakharova said.

