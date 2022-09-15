(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) About 700 Romanian troops from Multinational Brigade South-East, along with allies from France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and the United States, are participating in the Justice Eagle military exercise, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Approximately 700 Romanian soldiers of the Multinational Brigade South-East from Craiova and allies from France, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and United States of America, with over 80 pieces of equipment, participate, between 12 of September until 23, in the joint training exercise JUSTICE EAGLE 22.II, in Secondary Training Combat Center located in Smârdan," the ministry said.

"The purpose of the exercise consists of increasing interoperability and mutual trust between the allies by training exercises with troops in the field as well as tactical combat firing," it said.