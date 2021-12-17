UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 07:50 PM

A regular summit of NATO defense ministers will be held in Brussels on January 12-13, with strategic issues including Ukraine being high on the agenda, the alliance said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A regular summit of NATO defense ministers will be held in Brussels on January 12-13, with strategic issues including Ukraine being high on the agenda, the alliance said on Friday.

"NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet on 12-13 January 2022, in Brussels, Belgium," the alliance said in a statement published on its website.

According to the statement, the agenda will include issues of strategic importance to the alliance, including lessons learned from Afghanistan, defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic Area, and military inputs to the new Strategic Concept. The heads of the military forces will also meet with colleagues from Georgia and Ukraine to discuss the situation in the region.

"The Allied Chiefs of Defense will then have their annual meeting with their Georgian and Ukrainian counterparts, respectively, to discuss the security situation in their Nations as well as the ongoing progress with defense-related reforms," the alliance added.

The Military Committee is NATO's major military advisory body, that meets three times a year and issues recommendations on the alliance's defense.

Tensions in Black Sea region have been aggravated in the past few weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and "preparations for invasion." Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its own security.�

