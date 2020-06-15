NATO's decision to grant Ukraine the Enhanced Opportunities Partner status is a political signal to Kiev's "party of war", and it shows that the alliance is not interested in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) NATO's decision to grant Ukraine the Enhanced Opportunities Partner status is a political signal to Kiev's "party of war", and it shows that the alliance is not interested in resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Monday.

"First, this is certainly a political signal for the party of war in Kiev. Second, this is an absolutely clear signal that NATO is not interested in resolving the domestic Ukrainian conflict, in order to substantiate the excitation of the alliance's eastern flank and to continue demonizing Russia as the main threat to the West," Grushko said.