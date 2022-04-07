UrduPoint.com

NATO's Next Strategic Concept To Address Future Relations With Russia, China's Rise

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 10:10 PM

NATO will for the first time address the impact of China's "influence and coercive policies" on its security, as well as relations with Russia, in its next Strategic Concept, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"Ministers agreed that NATO's next Strategic Concept must deliver a response on how we relate to Russia in the future. And for the first time, it must also take account of how China's growing influence and coercive policies affect our security. The Strategic Concept will be finalized for the Madrid Summit in June," Stoltenberg said at a press conference following the meetings of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels.

Foreign ministers of NATO member states convened in the Belgian capital on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The Strategic Concept is a fundamental document of NATO which outlines key security challenges faced by the alliance and guides its political and military development. The last Strategic Concept was approved in 2010 and has not been revisited since.

