If NATO and the United States do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) If NATO and the United States do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"The lack of progress towards a political and diplomatic solution to this problem will lead to the fact that our response will be military and military-technical," Ryabkov said.

"There will be a confrontation, this will be the next round," he added.