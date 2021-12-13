- Home
- World
- News
- NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guarantees Fraught With Confrontation- Ryabkov
NATO's Not Responding To Russia On Security Guarantees Fraught With Confrontation- Ryabkov
Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:00 PM
If NATO and the United States do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) If NATO and the United States do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"The lack of progress towards a political and diplomatic solution to this problem will lead to the fact that our response will be military and military-technical," Ryabkov said.
"There will be a confrontation, this will be the next round," he added.