NATO's Nuclear Mission To Continue As Long As Russia Has Nuclear Weapons - Bundestag

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The joint nuclear mission of the NATO countries will continue as long as Russia has relevant weapons, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of the German Bundestag Defense Committee, said at a briefing in Berlin.

"Russia calls for an end to nuclear sharing (the strategy for sharing NATO's nuclear arsenal by member states) in the West so that it does not exist. It (the strategy) will continue as long as Russia has the appropriate weapons," she said, answering whether Russia should receive security guarantees from NATO.

The head of the committee added that "it would be good news" if a number of international treaties in the field of nuclear security "were activated again."

