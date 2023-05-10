UrduPoint.com

NATO's Plans To Open Tokyo Office Shows Intention To Gain Foothold In Asia-Pacific- Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023

NATO's Plans to Open Tokyo Office Shows Intention to Gain Foothold in Asia-Pacific- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) NATO's plans to open an office in Tokyo are practical evidence of the alliance's intentions to gain a foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"NATO's intention to open an office in the Japanese capital is, of course, another evidence, already practical, and not illusionary, of the alliance's global ambitions and plans to thoroughly gain a foothold in the Asia-Pacific region in order to produce NATO-centric formats aimed against Russia and China," Zakharova told a briefing.

