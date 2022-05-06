UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) NATO's repeated expansion eastwards in Europe after the Cold War has failed to make the region any safer but also sowed seeds of conflict, Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said on Thursday.

"NATO's repeated eastward expansion after the Cold War has not only failed to make Europe any safer but also sowed the seeds of conflict," Zhang said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "NATO wantonly launches wars against sovereign countries, causing colossal casualties and humanitarian disasters."