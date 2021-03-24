UrduPoint.com
NATO's Stoltenberg Accuses Russia Of 'Aggressive Behavior,' Says Ties Remain Under Strain

Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:10 PM

NATO's Stoltenberg Accuses Russia of 'Aggressive Behavior,' Says Ties Remain Under Strain

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance's relations with Russia remained difficult, while accusing Moscow of aggressive behavior.

"While our relationship with Russia remains very difficult, our meeting today demonstrates strong agreement among Allies and with our partners. Despite years of pressure and efforts to engage in a meaningful dialogue, Russia has increased its pattern of repressive behaviour at home and aggressive behaviour abroad," Stoltenberg said at a press conference after the foreign minister-level meeting of the North Atlantic Council.

The secretary general mentioned that NATO countries had pointed out to alleged "disinformation and propaganda" coming from Russia.

"Russia continues its wide-ranging military build-up. From the Baltic to the Black Sea. In the middle East and North Africa. And from the Mediterranean to the Arctic," Stoltenberg added.

The official accused Moscow of undermining situation in neighboring countries, such as Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, as well as suppressing dissent at home, making reference to the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

More Stories From World

