BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has arrived in Ukraine's capital city of Kiev without announcing his visit to the country, a NATO official told RIA Novosti on Thursday.

"The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible," the official said.

Stoltenberg was seen in the Mykhailivska square, according to Ukrainian media.