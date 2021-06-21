UrduPoint.com
NATO's Stoltenberg Briefs President Of European Council On Alliance Summit

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that he called President of European Council Charles Michels to update him on the recently concluded alliance summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that he called President of European Council Charles Michels to update him on the recently concluded alliance summit.

"Good to speak with @charlesmichel to give an update from our #NATOSummit. #NATO-#EU cooperation is unprecedented & I look forward to working even closer together in the future," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

The June 14 summit in Brussels, which is anchored on strengthening the bond between Europe and North America, and to prepare NATO for the future, gathered leaders of the Alliance to discuss the threat of terrorism, cyberattacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, as well as climate change, Russia, and the rise of China.

In December 2019, NATO Leaders had asked Stoltenberg to lead a forward-looking reflection process to make NATO stronger politically and fit for the future. This is why the Secretary-General launched NATO 2030, which aims to ensure the Alliance remains ready today to face tomorrow's challenges.

