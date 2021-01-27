NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has told the alliance's Allied Chiefs of Defence to ensure that the military bloc is ready to face any challenge

"Our democracy, our values, and the rules-based order are being challenged. So we must remain fit to face any challenge the future may bring," Stoltenberg said during Wednesday's meeting, as quoted in a NATO press release.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO has helped ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic has not become a security crisis, and the secretary general urged defense chiefs to bolster spending, invest in new technologies, and increase the readiness of their forces.

The military alliance should also take on a more global approach and intensify its efforts to engage with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, the secretary general said.

Stoltenberg held phone talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening. During the conversation, Biden expressed his intention to work with US allies on mutual security matters, including issues involving Russia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, the White House said following the talks.