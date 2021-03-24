NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he is encouraged by the United Kingdom's new defense strategy, issued earlier in March, that shows that London is ready to do "more" as an ally

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he is encouraged by the United Kingdom's new defense strategy, issued earlier in March, that shows that London is ready to do "more" as an ally.

"I'm actually encouraged by the Integrated Review and the messages coming out from the United Kingdom because it demonstrates a will to step up and do even more, and that's what we see," Stoltenberg said during a press conference following the second day of the NATO foreign affairs ministers meeting in Brussels.