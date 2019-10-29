UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO's Stoltenberg Says 2020 Military Drill Should Not Bother Neighboring Countries

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:30 AM

NATO's Stoltenberg Says 2020 Military Drill Should Not Bother Neighboring Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The North Atlantic Treaty Alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said that Defender Europe 2020 military exercise in eastern Europe should not concern neighboring countries.

Earlier in the month, Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his concerns regarding the Defender Europe 2020 military drill that will take place across eastern and central Europe, including Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, warning that Minsk may resort to some countermeasures.

"The important thing is that when we see increased military activity along our borders, then it is important that we have predictability, transparency, and that is exactly what NATO always ensures that we are transparent, we are predictable when it come to our military exercises, and also NATO allies are predictable and transparent in the way they conduct exercises.

So, defensive alliance exercising their air forces should not be any concern for any neighbor," Stoltenberg said, answering a question from a Belarusian journalist.

Defender Europe 2020 is set to take place on April-May 2020. It will have 18 nations among the participants.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Minsk Alliance Poland Lithuania Latvia May 2020 From

Recent Stories

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

54 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

57 minutes ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

57 minutes ago

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve s ..

57 minutes ago

Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establ ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.