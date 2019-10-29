MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The North Atlantic Treaty Alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday said that Defender Europe 2020 military exercise in eastern Europe should not concern neighboring countries.

Earlier in the month, Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his concerns regarding the Defender Europe 2020 military drill that will take place across eastern and central Europe, including Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, warning that Minsk may resort to some countermeasures.

"The important thing is that when we see increased military activity along our borders, then it is important that we have predictability, transparency, and that is exactly what NATO always ensures that we are transparent, we are predictable when it come to our military exercises, and also NATO allies are predictable and transparent in the way they conduct exercises.

So, defensive alliance exercising their air forces should not be any concern for any neighbor," Stoltenberg said, answering a question from a Belarusian journalist.

Defender Europe 2020 is set to take place on April-May 2020. It will have 18 nations among the participants.