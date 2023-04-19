UrduPoint.com

NATO's Stoltenberg Says China To Have 1,500 Nuclear Warheads By 2035

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that China will have some 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, and the alliance needs to rethink and adapt its approach "to a more dangerous and competitive world."

"Russia is the most direct threat to our security. But the broader global security landscape is also troubling. China is rapidly growing its nuclear arsenal without any transparency about its capabilities. Iran and North Korea are blatantly developing their own nuclear programmes and delivery systems ... In the longer term, we need to re-think and adapt our approach to a more dangerous and competitive world. And this means engaging with China. Which is estimated to have 1,500 warheads by 2035," Stoltenberg told the opening of the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation.

On Tuesday, the Group of Seven (G7) called on China to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions with the US amid an alleged expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal and confirmed the importance of controlling items and technologies "that could be used for military purposes, mainly through multilateral export control regimes."

On the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the G7 countries arbitrarily criticize the nuclear policies of other countries, while constantly undermining the international nuclear disarmament system.

The 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction Non-Proliferation is taking place from April 17-20 in Washington.

