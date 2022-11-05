UrduPoint.com

NATO's Stoltenberg Says Risks Of Grain Deal Suspension Remain

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 06:45 PM

NATO's Stoltenberg Says Risks of Grain Deal Suspension Remain

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that the risks of the suspension of the grain deal remain due to conflict in Ukraine

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that the risks of the suspension of the grain deal remain due to conflict in Ukraine.

On October 29, Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving written guarantees from Ukraine on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN. Kiev denied providing any additional guarantees.

"Risks will remain. To fight hunger, Ukrainian grain must continue to be delivered to the world.

.. The grain deal is of great importance," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster NTV.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. Moscow has also maintained that the part of the deal concerning Russian food products was not working.

The deal will expire on November 19.

