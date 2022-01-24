(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and thanked her for the country's contribution to collective defense, the alliance's spokeswoman said.

"NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and UK Foreign Secretary (Liz Truss) discussed Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine and implications for European security. He thanked her for the UK's contributions to NATO collective defence & strong support to our partner Ukraine," Oana Lungescu said.

Truss said they discussed NATO's central role in maintaining the European security, sending weapons to Ukraine and "making clear to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would have severe costs."

The UK sent a shipment of short-range anti-tank missiles to Ukraine last week, claiming it would only be used for self-defense. Russia has denied allegations of planning an incursion and accused the UK and NATO of helping Ukraine increase its military presence on its border.