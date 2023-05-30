(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will begin a three-day visit to Norway on Tuesday to hold talks with the country's authorities and chair an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg will have a private audience with King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Tuesday and will deliver a speech at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

The NATO chief will also hold a meeting with the Norwegian prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, which will be attended by Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Stoltenberg will chair the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers at Oslo City Hall.