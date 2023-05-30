UrduPoint.com

NATO's Stoltenberg To Begin 3-Day Visit To Norway On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 10:10 AM

NATO's Stoltenberg to Begin 3-Day Visit to Norway on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will begin a three-day visit to Norway on Tuesday to hold talks with the country's authorities and chair an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Stoltenberg will have a private audience with King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Tuesday and will deliver a speech at the Norwegian Foreign Ministry.

The NATO chief will also hold a meeting with the Norwegian prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, which will be attended by Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Stoltenberg will chair the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers at Oslo City Hall.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Norway Visit Oslo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 &#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

8 hours ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

10 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

10 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.