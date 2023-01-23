(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet on January 24 with Germany's new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, amid the discussions of supplying tanks to Ukraine.

"On Tuesday, 24 January 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Stoltenberg, will meet the Federal Minister for Defence of Germany, Mr. Boris Pistorius, in Berlin," the statement on NATO website said on Monday.

The participants of the meeting will hold a joint press conference at around 08:15 GMT.