MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at NATO headquarters in Belgium on Monday.

The sides are expected to discuss regional security issues in the South Caucasus, including the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On January 18, NATO's Caucasus Envoy Javier Colomina paid a visit to Yerevan, during which Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan raised alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.�