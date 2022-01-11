UrduPoint.com

NATO's Stoltenberg To Meet With EU Defense Ministers On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 04:00 PM

NATO's Stoltenberg to Meet With EU Defense Ministers on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to hold a meeting with the defense ministers from the European Union in France on January 12, the alliance said on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, 12 January 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will attend the informal meeting of the European Union's Ministers of Defence in Brest, France," NATO said in a statement.

The meeting will take place on the same day as the Russia-NATO negotiations in Brussels on the security guarantees proposed by Moscow.

On December 17, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Brest Brussels Same Alliance United States January December From

Recent Stories

US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg to Discuss Upco ..

US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg to Discuss Upcoming NATO-Russia Council Meeti ..

21 minutes ago
 Accountability Court grants pre-arrest bail to Asi ..

Accountability Court grants pre-arrest bail to Asif Ali Zardari: Reports

33 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of ..

IHC dismisses petition seeking disqualification of PM Khan

42 minutes ago
 UK Police Considering Probe Into Alleged Party Hel ..

UK Police Considering Probe Into Alleged Party Held in Downing Street During Loc ..

32 minutes ago
 US Navy Says Tracking Russian Spy Ship Near Hawaii

US Navy Says Tracking Russian Spy Ship Near Hawaii

32 minutes ago
 US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surg ..

US man gets pig’s heart after through heart surgery at Maryland University

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.