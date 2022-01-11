MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to hold a meeting with the defense ministers from the European Union in France on January 12, the alliance said on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, 12 January 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will attend the informal meeting of the European Union's Ministers of Defence in Brest, France," NATO said in a statement.

The meeting will take place on the same day as the Russia-NATO negotiations in Brussels on the security guarantees proposed by Moscow.

On December 17, Russia released proposals for security guarantees to NATO and the United States which seek to prevent the alliance from expanding eastward Europe and prohibit the US and Russia from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles within striking distance of each other's territory, among other terms.