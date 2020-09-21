UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO's Stoltenberg To Receive Swedish Foreign Minister In Brussels On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:11 PM

NATO's Stoltenberg to Receive Swedish Foreign Minister in Brussels on Tuesday

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will visit NATO headquarters on Tuesday and hold a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the press service of the alliance said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will visit NATO headquarters on Tuesday and hold a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the press service of the alliance said.

"On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Ms. Ann Linde, at NATO Headquarters," the statement said on Monday.

The meeting will be closed for journalists.

Linde will be in Brussels for the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which started earlier in the day.

Related Topics

NATO Visit Brussels Alliance Sweden September 2020

Recent Stories

Coronavirus has changed the world forever: Mian Za ..

17 minutes ago

Faces of all those who appeared in APC are quite c ..

17 minutes ago

UVAS holds orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

20 minutes ago

Noor Jehan’s 94th birth anniversary is being mar ..

45 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif wishes happy birthday to PPP Chairman ..

1 hour ago

Over 2.3 mln kids to be vaccinated in anti-polio d ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.