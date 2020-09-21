Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will visit NATO headquarters on Tuesday and hold a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the press service of the alliance said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde will visit NATO headquarters on Tuesday and hold a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the press service of the alliance said.

"On Tuesday, 22 September 2020, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden, Ms. Ann Linde, at NATO Headquarters," the statement said on Monday.

The meeting will be closed for journalists.

Linde will be in Brussels for the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which started earlier in the day.