NATO's Stoltenberg To Visit UK On November 9 To Meet With Sunak, Cleverly, Wallace

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit the United Kingdom on November 9 to hold meetings with the new UK prime minister, foreign secretary and defense chief, the alliance's press service said on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, 09 November 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to the United Kingdom. Mr.

Stoltenberg will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Rishi Sunak and the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Mr. James Cleverly," the statement read.

The statement also said that Stoltenberg would visit a military facility, where the training of Ukrainian soldiers is being conducted, together with Wallace.

Sunak was appointed the new UK prime minister on October 25.

