MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday welcomed that Russia resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain initiative and commended Turkey for mediating the deal revival.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that after his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and talks between the Turkish and Russian defense ministers, an agreement had been reached on restoring the grain transport corridor in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that Russia was resuming participation in the grain deal.

"I welcome the continuation of the UN grain agreement and Turkey's effort to maintain this lifeline on which hundreds or millions of people around the world depend," Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Turkish Minster of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Stoltenberg also commended Erdogan and Cavusoglu for their role in mediating the revival of the grain deal.

"I commend Turkey for what they have done. I also commend the president and the foreign minister for their latest efforts to ensure that after the suspension we saw in the weekend the grain deal is functioning and enforced again and also agree with the Foreign Minister Cavusoglu that it is important that the grain deal is renewed and extended," Stoltenberg added.

On Saturday, Russia suspended its participation in the UN-mediated grain deal after its ships were attacked by Ukraine in the Black Sea. On Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was returning to the deal after receiving Ukrainian written guarantees on refraining from using the grain corridor for military purposes, following mediation by Turkey and the UN.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed a UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Ukraine via the Black Sea. The deal will expire on November 19.