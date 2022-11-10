UrduPoint.com

NATO's Support For Ukraine Helps Russian Military To Improve Comms' Secretiveness - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The secretiveness of Russian military communications systems will be improved, given that the NATO intelligence has disclosed all its capabilities by supporting the Ukrainian military, a source familiar with the matter has told Sputnik.

"The NATO bloc is supporting the Ukrainian armed forces with various reconnaissance systems, whose radio-technical equipment is capable of effectively detecting sources of electromagnetic radiation. In this regard, the work to improve the secretiveness of Russian military communications systems is currently underway," the source said.

The source added that the bloc, by helping Ukraine, "has disclosed all of its reconnaissance capabilities, which will be taken into account by Russian developers when modernizing and creating new types of (communications) systems.

"

The degree of the secretiveness of communications systems indicates how difficult it is for an adversary to detect a system, determine its type and location, and reveal the content of the information being transmitted.

According to information from open sources, the Russian military uses a wide range of communications systems of various ranges during the special military operation in Ukraine. In particular, Russian electronics vendor Ruselectronics has supplied the Russian armed forces with over 300 over-the-horizon communication systems with a range of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles).

More Stories From World

