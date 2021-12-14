UrduPoint.com

Natural Catastrophes Caused $250 Bn In Damage In 2021: Swiss Re

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 05:01 PM

Natural catastrophes caused $250 bn in damage in 2021: Swiss Re

Natural catastrophes and extreme weather events caused around $250 billion in damage this year, an increase of 24 percent over the previous year, the world's biggest reinsurer Swiss Re, estimated on Tuesday

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Natural catastrophes and extreme weather events caused around $250 billion in damage this year, an increase of 24 percent over the previous year, the world's biggest reinsurer Swiss Re, estimated on Tuesday.

For the insurance industry alone, "extreme weather events... including a deep winter freeze, floods, severe thunderstorms, heatwaves and a major hurricane, resulted in annual insured losses from natural catastrophes estimated at $105 billion, the fourth highest since 1970," Swiss Re said in a statement.

In fact, insured losses from natural disasters this year "again exceeded the previous 10-year average, continuing the trend of an annual 5-6-percent rise in losses seen in recent decades," the reinsurance giant said.

The two costliest natural disasters of the year were both recorded in the United States, Swiss Re said.

Hurricane Ida wreaked $30-32 billion in estimated insured damages, including flooding in New York.

And winter storm Uri -- which brought extreme cold and heavy snowfall that caused power grid failures in Texas -- caused $15 billion in insured losses.

The costliest event in Europe was the flooding in Germany, Belgium and nearby countries in July, which caused $40 billion in economic losses and $13 billion in insured losses, Swiss Re calculated.

In addition to natural catastrophes, man-made disasters caused $9.0 billion in economic losses, a decline of 38 percent from the previous year, and $7.0 billion in insured losses, down 24 percent year-on-year, Swiss Re said.

Related Topics

Weather Storm World Europe Germany New York Belgium United States July Event From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

SBP will announce new monetary policy today

SBP will announce new monetary policy today

14 minutes ago
 SCC becomes first parliament globally to obtain IS ..

SCC becomes first parliament globally to obtain ISO certification for knowledge ..

19 minutes ago
 Lindelof breathing difficulties not Covid related ..

Lindelof breathing difficulties not Covid related - Man Utd

3 minutes ago
 Mausoleum of Han Dynasty emperor found in China's ..

Mausoleum of Han Dynasty emperor found in China's Shaanxi

3 minutes ago
 Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky sentenced to ..

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky sentenced to 18 years: state media

3 minutes ago
 79 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in faisalabad ..

79 shopkeepers fined on profiteering in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.