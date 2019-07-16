Natural Disasters Affected Over 7.4Mln People in Southwest China Since May - Authorities

Over 7.4 million people in China's southwestern Yunnan province have been affected by natural disasters, primarily drought and floods, in the second quarter of 2019, a spokesman for the provincial emergency department, said Tuesday.<

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Over 7.4 million people in China's southwestern Yunnan province have been affected by natural disasters, primarily drought and floods, in the second quarter of 2019, a spokesman for the provincial emergency department, said Tuesday.

"As many as 7.

42 million people from 16 cities and 103 counties have been affected by various natural disasters in the given period, which resulted in 7.18 billion Yuan [$1.05 billion] of direct economic damage," Xiao Liming said at a press conference.

According to him, major disasters that have hit the area in the second quarter of 2019 include droughts, floods, earthquakes and hail.

The official noted that this year the beginning of the rainy season in the province had been delayed by 29 days, which was a historic record.