Open Menu

Natural Disasters Cause $310 Bn In Economic Losses In 2024: Swiss Re

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Natural disasters cause $310 bn in economic losses in 2024: Swiss Re

Natural disasters have caused an estimated $310 billion in economic losses around the world this year, swelling six percent from 2023 as the climate crisis takes its toll, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Thursday

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Natural disasters have caused an estimated $310 billion in economic losses around the world this year, swelling six percent from 2023 as the climate crisis takes its toll, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Thursday.

Insured losses, meanwhile, swelled by 17 percent year-on-year to $135 billion, with the devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton pushing up the costs, Swiss Re said in a statement.

It marks the fifth consecutive year that insured losses have topped $100 billion, the Swiss company said.

"Much of this increasing loss burden results from value concentration in urban areas, economic growth, and increasing rebuilding costs," Balz Grollimund, Swiss Re's head of catastrophe and perils, said in a statement.

Swiss Re, which serves as an insurer of insurance companies, emphasised the impact of climate change, with this year set to be declared the hottest year on record.

"By favouring the conditions leading to many of this year's catastrophes, climate change is also playing an increasing role," Grollimund said.

The company highlighted in particular the swelling insurance cost of floods, with intense flooding in Europe and the United Arab Emirates alone seeing insurers dish out $13 billion.

2024 was thus the third-costliest year for floods globally and the second costliest for Europe, it said.

The United States meanwhile saw the highest insured losses.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck the southeast United States in quick succession in late September and early October, alone resulted in estimated insured losses approaching $50 billion, Swiss Re said.

Coupled with a high frequency of severe thunderstorms, this meant the United States accounted for at least two-thirds of 2024's total global insured losses, its estimates showed.

Related Topics

World Europe Company United States United Arab Emirates September October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: ..

Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank

4 minutes ago
 ADB mission reviews implementation of power transm ..

ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..

8 minutes ago
 EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in gov ..

EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirma ..

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..

8 minutes ago
 ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricke ..

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..

1 hour ago
KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development ..

KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development, employment opportunities

8 minutes ago
 Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and g ..

Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and gas firm

5 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points

5 minutes ago
 Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens pa ..

Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens partnerships in development, cli ..

5 minutes ago
 Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France ..

Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises

5 minutes ago
 Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, ..

Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World