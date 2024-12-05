Natural Disasters Cause $310 Bn In Economic Losses In 2024: Swiss Re
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Natural disasters have caused an estimated $310 billion in economic losses around the world this year, swelling six percent from 2023 as the climate crisis takes its toll, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Thursday
Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Natural disasters have caused an estimated $310 billion in economic losses around the world this year, swelling six percent from 2023 as the climate crisis takes its toll, reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Thursday.
Insured losses, meanwhile, swelled by 17 percent year-on-year to $135 billion, with the devastating hurricanes Helene and Milton pushing up the costs, Swiss Re said in a statement.
It marks the fifth consecutive year that insured losses have topped $100 billion, the Swiss company said.
"Much of this increasing loss burden results from value concentration in urban areas, economic growth, and increasing rebuilding costs," Balz Grollimund, Swiss Re's head of catastrophe and perils, said in a statement.
Swiss Re, which serves as an insurer of insurance companies, emphasised the impact of climate change, with this year set to be declared the hottest year on record.
"By favouring the conditions leading to many of this year's catastrophes, climate change is also playing an increasing role," Grollimund said.
The company highlighted in particular the swelling insurance cost of floods, with intense flooding in Europe and the United Arab Emirates alone seeing insurers dish out $13 billion.
2024 was thus the third-costliest year for floods globally and the second costliest for Europe, it said.
The United States meanwhile saw the highest insured losses.
Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck the southeast United States in quick succession in late September and early October, alone resulted in estimated insured losses approaching $50 billion, Swiss Re said.
Coupled with a high frequency of severe thunderstorms, this meant the United States accounted for at least two-thirds of 2024's total global insured losses, its estimates showed.
Recent Stories
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..
EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..
Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..
ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..
Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..
KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development, employment opportunities
Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and gas firm
PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points
Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens partnerships in development, cli ..
Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises
Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank4 minutes ago
-
France's Macron seeks new PM after no-confidence defeat21 minutes ago
-
EU steps up monitoring of TikTok ahead of Romania vote21 minutes ago
-
Amnesty accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Georgian PM vows to 'eradicate' opposition amid pro-EU protests2 hours ago
-
European mission to imitate solar eclipse launches from India2 hours ago
-
South Korean president clings to power after martial law U-turn2 hours ago
-
Syria families reunite after years as rebels take Aleppo2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Bitcoin leaps over $100,000 as traders cheer Trump pick2 hours ago
-
Olympic dressage star Dujardin given one-year ban for whipping horse3 hours ago
-
Three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Dujardin suspended after horse-whipping scandal3 hours ago