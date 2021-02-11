UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Natural Gas To Remain Important Transition Fuel In EU Until 2030 - EU Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:53 AM

Natural Gas to Remain Important Transition Fuel in EU Until 2030 - EU Commissioner

Natural gas will remain an essential transition fuel in the European Union until 2030, but it must be urgently replaced with other renewable energy sources, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Natural gas will remain an essential transition fuel in the European Union until 2030, but it must be urgently replaced with other renewable energy sources, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"We estimate that natural gas will continue to play an important role in the energy mix until 2030 as a transition fuel. However, on the way to climate-neutrality by 2050, the gas system needs to progressively decarbonise and fossil gas should be increasingly replaced by renewable and low-carbon gases," Simson said.

The EU official added that the share of decarbonized gases by 2050 will be comparable to the share of natural gas today.

The European bloc is striving to become climate-neutral by 2050 under its Green Deal, which aims to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels in favor of renewables, such as wind, solar and hydropower.

Recently, the EU leaders also agreed to revise emissions reduction targets, committing to a 55 percent drop by 2030, compared to the previous goal of a 40 percent reduction compared to 1990 levels.

Related Topics

European Union Gas Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon UNSC sanctions committee for a ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 57 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

33 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on Natio ..

39 minutes ago

Realme has opened doors to its first brand store i ..

43 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Launch the Innovative OPPO Reno5 Pro w ..

45 minutes ago

Gas crisis breaks back of the industrial sector: M ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.