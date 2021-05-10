UrduPoint.com
Mon 10th May 2021

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) UK naturalist and broadcaster David Attenborough will be the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) people's advocate for the UK's presidency of the summit to be held in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November, the UK government announced on Monday.

Attenborough, who turned 95 on Saturday, will be in charge of explaining to world leaders, key decision makers and the public why climate action matters, the progress achieved so far and the further actions that need to be taken ahead of and at COP26.

"Sir David Attenborough has already inspired millions of people in the UK and around the world with his passion and knowledge to act on climate change and protect the planet for future generations," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying.

According to Johnson, there is no better person than the renowned popular broadcaster and natural historian to build momentum for further change in the run up to the event.

Commenting on his appointment, Attenborough was quoted as saying: "I am greatly honoured to be given the role of People's Advocate.

There could not be a more important moment that we should have international agreement."

He claimed that the problems awaiting mankind within the next five to ten year are even greater that the ones posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is crucial that these meetings in Glasgow, COP26, have success, and that at last the nations will come together to solve the crippling problems that the world now faces," he added.

As part of his new position, Attenborough will address world leaders at major international events, including the Group of Seven summit to be held in person in Cornwall, England, in June.

Addressing the virtual Petersberg Climate Dialogue last week, Johnson vowed to press fellow world leaders to make concrete commitments on net zero emissions and climate finance contributions ahead of the COP26, arguing that the climate conference must be a summit of action, "not words."

