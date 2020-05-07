Nature of World War II Cannot Be Revised, Questioned - Chinese Ambassador to Russia

Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said on Thursday that World War II and its nature cannot be revised or questioned

"The UN Charter and other documents also include provisions on the nature of the World War II, and they can certainly not be subject to revision or doubt," Zhang said during a teleconference marking the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, organized by the Russian Historical Society and the Chinese academy of Social Sciences.

The ambassador added that it was necessary to warn the world to not forget the important lessons of World War II.

Russia has repeatedly stated that the West was trying to rewrite the history of World War II and its results.

In January, Warsaw said that Russia, on par with Germany, must pay Poland reparations for the damage that the Eastern European country suffered during WWII. Moscow has responded by accusing Poland of falsifying history in a bid to perpetuate the "Russian threat" discourse. President Vladimir Putin, in turn, reminded Warsaw of the Polish government's ties with Nazi Germany in the pre-war years.

Moreover, in a resolution passed in February, the Estonian parliament blamed the Soviet Union for making WWII possible and accused Russia of trying to falsify history.� It claimed that the non-aggression pact signed by the Soviet and German foreign ministers weeks before Nazi troops invaded Poland was a "major precondition" for the world's bloodiest war.