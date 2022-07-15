UrduPoint.com

NAV CANADA Says Civil Air Navigation Systems Back Online After Telecom Outage

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) After disruptions caused earlier on Thursday by an outage at telecommunications provider Zayo, the Canadian civil Air Navigation System (ANS) is again normally operating, NAV CANADA said.

"Following an outage from Zayo, one of NAV CANADA's telecommunications service providers, our operations are returning to normal. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for specific details regarding flight delays and cancellations," NAV CANADA wrote on social media.

Earlier in the day, NAV CANADA, which owns and operates the ANS system, said its operations were being affected by an outage at communications provider Zayo.

It recommended passengers check with their airlines for updates regarding their flight statuses, as arrival and departures are being delayed for safety reasons.

This is the second major communications outage in the country in less than a week. On July 8, Rogers a telecommunications giant with over 10 million wireless subscribers and 2 million internet customers, reported a massive outage that affected the entire Canadian network and brought the systems of police, banks and businesses offline.

Founded in 2007, Zayo has since become a major provider of communication infrastructure in North America and Western Europe.

