UrduPoint.com

Navajo Leader Says US Should Use Some Ukraine Aid Funds To Address Needs Of Tribes

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Navajo Leader Says US Should Use Some Ukraine Aid Funds to Address Needs of Tribes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Federal leaders should consider spending some of the billions of Dollars in Ukraine security assistance to address the needs of Native American tribes instead, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told Sputnik.

"Also there's a lot of needs within this country as well, especially in Indian country, and so we also remind our federal leaders that some of those resources can be used right here in the United States within tribal communities," Nez said regarding US aid sent to Ukraine.

Moreover, the Navajo nation would like the federal government to streamline the process to utilize funding from the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act so that the tribe can immediately work on projects to improve members' access to electricity, water, and broadband telecommunications, Nez said.

US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year following the US midterm elections on November 8.

In May, Congress approved a $40 billion emergency military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. In total, the US has committed over $18.5 billion in military assistance to the country since January 2021.

The Navajo Nation, which is the largest Native American tribe in the United States, has always supported democracy and supports pushing back against any threat to democracy, Nez said.

Nez highlighted the vital role Navajo code talkers served during World War 2, the number of Navajo members serving in the US armed forces, and the uranium that has been extracted from their homelands to help build weapons.

Related Topics

India Electricity Ukraine Water Democracy United States Turkish Lira January May November Congress World War From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th November 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 37 Ireland Vs. New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

11 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

11 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.