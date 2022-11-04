Navajo Leader Says US Should Use Some Ukraine Aid Funds to Address Needs of Tribes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) US Federal leaders should consider spending some of the billions of Dollars in Ukraine security assistance to address the needs of Native American tribes instead, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told Sputnik.

"Also there's a lot of needs within this country as well, especially in Indian country, and so we also remind our federal leaders that some of those resources can be used right here in the United States within tribal communities," Nez said regarding US aid sent to Ukraine.

Moreover, the Navajo nation would like the federal government to streamline the process to utilize funding from the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act so that the tribe can immediately work on projects to improve members' access to electricity, water, and broadband telecommunications, Nez said.

US lawmakers reportedly want to try to approve an additional $50 billion assistance package for Ukraine before the end of the year following the US midterm elections on November 8.

In May, Congress approved a $40 billion emergency military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. In total, the US has committed over $18.5 billion in military assistance to the country since January 2021.

The Navajo Nation, which is the largest Native American tribe in the United States, has always supported democracy and supports pushing back against any threat to democracy, Nez said.

Nez highlighted the vital role Navajo code talkers served during World War 2, the number of Navajo members serving in the US armed forces, and the uranium that has been extracted from their homelands to help build weapons.