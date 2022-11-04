Navajo Leader Says Worried Republican-Controlled Congress Would Fail to Meet Tribal Needs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Navajo President Jonathan Nez told Sputnik that he is concerned a Republican-controlled Congress will be too focused on political banter against Democrats instead of addressing the needs of the United States and Native American tribes.

US voters head to the polls for midterm elections on November 8 to determine who controls Congress, with Republicans poised to seize the House from the Democrats while the Senate struggle is expected to come down to the wire.

"A lot of these candidates, if they're successful in Congress, either Senate or Representative, they're going to be pushing back on elections and also not holding people accountable for even the Capitol insurgents," Nez said about possibility that Republicans control Congress after the midterms. "So I think if that happens a lot of attention will go to that and not enough attention to the real needs of this country, including in Native American communities.

"

Republicans, if they win, are expected to seek cuts in funding to Ukraine in order to address US economic problems.

Some Republicans have even called for impeaching Biden.

Moreover, Republicans are expected to launch investigations into the Biden administration's border policies, the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, Hunter Biden's business dealings, among other dilemmas.

Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.