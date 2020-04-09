Navajo Nation President Says US Government Bureaucracy Delays COVID-19 Response Efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The bureaucracy at various levels of the federal, state and tribal governments is complicating coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts and prolonging the arrival of much needed assistance during the pandemic, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told Sputnik.

"Now is the time for those policies and laws to be changed so that Dollars can get to Indian country a lot faster," Nez said. "We're just not advocating for ourselves on Navajo nation, we're also advocating for other tribes throughout the country too. We're the largest tribe, everybody looks at Navajo as being the big brother."

Nez said he raised the issue with Senator Elizabeth Warner on Tuesday during a conference call.

Nez pointed out that the bureaucracy at the various levels of government has caused a weeks-long process for the tribe to apply for a $750,000 grant to aid in the pandemic.

Furthermore, Nez said the Navajo Nation has conducted more than 3,800 COVID-19 diagnostic tests but may need more after this week.

"The White House has been boasting about giving tribes' Indian Health Services (IHS) rapid testing test kits and I just got an update this evening [Tuesday] from our Navajo area IHS saying that they haven't received any of those test kits through the Federal government," Nez said.

Nez expressed disappointment that the Native American tribes appear to be put on the back burner when it comes to receiving federal assistance.

"It seems to me and it still continues today that tribes are the last ones to get anything in this country," Nez said.

"The three legislations that were passed, the latest one was that $2 trillion stimulus bill, all those dollars are going to the states, going to the counties, going to the cities and municipalities but we're just getting piecemeal amounts to Indian country."

Last month, the federal government approved three emergency relief packages totaling nearly $2.2 trillion and President Donald Trump is asking Congress to approve an additional $250 billion.

"We are the first citizens of this country and we are in dire need of assistance," Nez said.

The Navajo Nation has spent $4 million of its own money to fund emergency response efforts on its reservation, Nez said. In addition, Nez said they have a latex glove manufacturing plant, which has been shipping gloves to health care facilities in the Navajo Nation and to other hospitals and clinics in need throughout the United States.

"We're keeping track of every Dollar we're spending because at the end of this pandemic, at the end of this public health emergency, Navajo will submit paperwork to the White House for reimbursements because that [federal] money is not coming to Navajo quickly so what can we do but to use some of our own resources here on Navajo," Nez said.

The United States has more than 432,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 14,800 deaths due to the disease as of Thursday morning, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.