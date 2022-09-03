Navajo Nation Wants to Have Property in DC Recognized as Embassy - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) The Navajo Nation purchased property in the US capital that it hopes can one day be recognized as its embassy to the United States, the tribe's president, Jonathan Nez, told Sputnik.

"We bought property in Washington, DC, we have our own land there," Nez said. "What we're wanting it to be is to be recognized as an embassy... that's what we've been pushing."

The Navajo Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the United States, should be able to have its own embassy and sovereign grounds in Washington, DC, especially if foreign countries are able to do so, Nez said.

The Navajo tribe also wants to become a member of the United Nations, Nez said.

"We are a player in many committees there and to be a full fledged member would be a positive step in the right direction for tribal communities, indigenous nations throughout the world," Nez said.

The Navajo Nation has tried for years to join the body, however, the United Nations does not allow indigenous tribes to become official members.

The Navajo Nation recently applied to participate at the high-level General Debate at the United Nations from September 20 to 27, Nez said, adding that the tribe may possibly participate virtually, if approved, due to coronavirus concerns.

Nez underscored that the Navajo people have contributed great things to the United States, even using their language to help win World War 2. Navajo people in great numbers have volunteered in the US armed forces, he added.