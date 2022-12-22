UrduPoint.com

Naval Drills With China Response To 'aggressive' US: Russian Army Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Naval drills with China response to 'aggressive' US: Russian army chief

Russia's army chief on Thursday called joint naval drills between Russian and Chinese warships a response to increasingly aggressive US military posturing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Russia's army chief on Thursday called joint naval drills between Russian and Chinese warships a response to increasingly aggressive US military posturing in the Asia-Pacific region.

"This cooperation is a natural reaction to the aggressive build-up of US military potential in the region... The exercises we are conducting are in strict accordance with international law," Valery Gerasimov said in a briefing.

Russia announced it was dispatching several warships to join war games between December 21 and 27 off the coast of China to strengthen naval cooperation.

"The purpose of these events is to increase the combat readiness of the troops and forces of the two countries and the ability to withstand new challenges and threats," Gerasimov said in a briefing with foreign military representatives.

The defence ministry said the exercises would include live fire drill with missiles and artillery and include practising measures to counter submarines.

"We are not going to create any alliances and new dividing lines in the region, like Washington has," Gerasimov added Thursday.

China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years as part of what they call a "no-limits" relationship acting as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

Related Topics

Fire Army Russia China Washington United States December

Recent Stories

Ample quantity of flour to be supplied at sales po ..

Ample quantity of flour to be supplied at sales points: DC

53 seconds ago
 Imran Khan pushes Punjab towards political crisis: ..

Imran Khan pushes Punjab towards political crisis: Hamza Shehbaz

55 seconds ago
 Police arrest suspect in rape case

Police arrest suspect in rape case

56 seconds ago
 Necessary arrangements made to facilitate Christia ..

Necessary arrangements made to facilitate Christian community on Christmas: DC

59 seconds ago
 US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, ..

US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, Will Begin Voting Today - Schu ..

8 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan inaugurates digitalization of reven ..

CM Balochistan inaugurates digitalization of revenue records

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.