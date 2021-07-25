VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2021) A naval parade was held in the Russian port city of Vladivostok with the participation of vessels from the Russian Pacific Fleet and the Vietnam People's Navy, the press service of the Pacific Fleet (PF) informs.

"An hour before the start of the festive celebrations, state and naval flags, as well as [nautical] flags of color, were raised on ships and auxiliary vessels moored at the berths," the press service said in a statement.

The parade was held in the Golden Horn (Zolotoy Rog) Bay and was led by the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the guards of the order of Nakhimov, the missile cruiser "Varyag."

The parade was held to celebrate the Day of the Russian Navy (July 25).