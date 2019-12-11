Naval Stage of Joint Russia-India Military Drill Starts in Mormugao - Baltic Fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

The naval stage of the joint Russia-India military exercise, Indra-2019, in which the Russian Baltic Fleet's combat vessels are taking part, has begun in the Indian port of Mormugao, Capt. Roman Martov, the fleet's spokesman, said on Wednesday

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The naval stage of the joint Russia-India military exercise, Indra-2019, in which the Russian Baltic Fleet's combat vessels are taking part, has begun in the Indian port of Mormugao, Capt. Roman Martov, the fleet's spokesman, said on Wednesday.

On October 1, the Yaroslav Mudry guard ship, Yelnya tanker, and Viktor Konetsky tugboat left the city of Baltiysk for the Indian Ocean to participate in the military exercise. The vessels carried anti-terror units comprised of Baltic Fleet officers, and the Yaroslav Mudry also carried a Ka-27 deck helicopter.

"Today, in the port of Mormugao, we had an opening ceremony of the joint Russia-India Indra-2019 interservice military exercise.

The members of the exercise's command from both sides and personnel from both Russian and Indian ships took part in the event. A squadron of combat vessels from the Russian Baltic Fleet is involved in the exercise's naval stage for the first time," Martov told journalists.

Later in the day, Russian and Indian crewmen will visit each other's vessels, and the official reception will be held aboard one of the Indian ships.

The naval portion of Indra-2019 will take place from December 10-19 and include two phases one in the coastal area of Mormugao from December 10-15, and another in the Indian Ocean from December 16-19.