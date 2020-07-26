MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The naval forces of Russia's Federal Service of National Guard Troops detained more than 1,000 offenders in 2019, according to the service's statement, as the country is about to celebrate the Navy Day.

"During the last year, the National Guard's motorboats were deployed over 3,400 times, servicemen from the naval units participated in arrests of more than 1,000 public order violators and approximately 400 vessels, [as well as] seizures of about 3,000 illegal fishing instruments and over 5,500 kilograms [12,125 pounds] of aquatic biological resources," the service said.

Russia will be celebrating the Navy Day on Sunday.